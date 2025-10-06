Three lifeboats called out after foreign trawler has engine failure in storm

Three lifeboats were called out in quick succession to help a foreign trawler which was adrift after an engine failure in Storm Amy.

Scarborough's lifeboat Frederick William Plaxton was launched on Friday to help the 24-meter boat with four crew on board 23 nautical miles east of Scarborough Harbour.

The 130-ton trawler had reported a critical mechanical failure, leaving it adrift and unable to anchor in deteriorating sea conditions.

After five hours of towing and sea conditions worsening and becoming "incredibly rough", Bridlington lifeboat Anthony Patrick Jones, which had launched into pounding surf, took over the tow at 7.17pm.

Bridlington lifeboat launches into Storm Amy

The lifeboat attempted to continue the tow towards Grimsby, but was only making 2.8 knots an hour.

At just past midnight Humber lifeboat Pride of Humber was called out along with fishing vessel Nordstjernen, which was skippered by a Filey RNLI crew member and had been requested by the casualty vessel’s owners.

Nordstjernen took over the tow, but around lunchtime on Saturday, Bridlington lifeboat was called out again as the vessels were making no headway as they attempted to get past Flamborough Head.

This time the Bridlington lifeboat was able to tow the trawler to a safe location within Bridlington Bay. The trawler is believed to have since left the area.

Bridlington RNLI volunteer and Coxswain, Andy Rodgers said: “This was a challenging tasking for both the Scarborough and Bridlington crews.

"I would like to thank all the crew members for their commitment and dedication this weekend in what where very testing North Sea conditions.