Thursday Murder Club: ‘This is a celebration of the older generation’ says Pierce Brosnan

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pierce Brosnan reflects on older people in our society today. “They are often pushed to the sidelines. It’s shameful that they’re not celebrated more,” he says.

The 72-year-old former James Bond star appears alongside Oscar-winner Dame Helen Mirren, Calendar Girls actress Celia Imrie, and Gandhi actor Sir Ben Kingsley in the eagerly awaited film adaptation of Richard Osman’s bestselling novel series The Thursday Murder Club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Directed by Chris Columbus, the story follows a spirited group of retirees living in the idyllic community of Coopers Chase, who spend their days investigating cold case murders. But when an unexplained death occurs close to home, their amateur sleuthing suddenly turns into a real-life whodunit.

The Thursday Murder Club (L to R) Helen Mirren, Sir Ben Kingsley, Pierce Brosnan, and Celia Imrie. Photo: Giles Keyte/Netflix.

Brosnan says he finds the portrayal of these lively retirees “empowering.” “These are people in this film who are passionate about life; they live in the present,” he explains. “They have a vitality, a sensuality, and a passion for living. Older people are pushed to the side in this culture that we live in, in both Britain and America. They should be brought into the milieu of life. I think this film will be a celebration of the older generation who are still vital to society.”

He plays Ron Ritchie, a former trade unionist, whom he describes as a “stout fellow of good character.” “He doesn’t particularly want to be at Coopers Chase, but there’s a time in life when you just have to hang up your spurs. He’s very humorous, and there’s a certain theatricality to him, with some wonderful set pieces.”

Bridget Jones star Imrie, 73, says she and her fellow cast members reflect the spirit of their characters. “That’s the way we live our lives, because we’re not retiring,” the Surrey-born actress explains.“That’s how lucky we are. It’s not even an effort to be uplifted and curious, because that’s how our lives are. I hope it inspires people. I actually think the older generation is much more curious, active, and alert than they were maybe 20 years ago. We’re a good example of how you can carry on.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Imrie, who plays Joyce Meadowcroft, a former nurse and newcomer to Coopers Chase, says she loved seeing her character grow in confidence. “It’s a very clever way to introduce the audience to Coopers Chase through Joyce, who’s new and has a lot of catching up to do. She’s got a lot of impressing to do to be included. It’s a huge change she’s gone through, and step by step you see her trying to belong. It’s a lovely way for her to grow through the film.”

Sir Ben Kingsley, Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan in The Thursday Murder Club PA Photo. Picture: Giles Keyte/Netflix.

Sir Ben Kingsley, 81, who plays former psychiatrist Ibrahim Arif, says he shares his character’s curiosity. “I think I have a natural, hopefully forensic approach to life,” says the North Yorkshire-born Oscar-winning actor. “I love analysing things. I’m fascinated by cause and effect, and by what has moulded a person throughout their life, the adversities, the challenges.

“I think that’s part of all actors. We all have that curiosity: yes, nosy, inquisitive, curious. It’s a great quality. Ibrahim shares that. And we all became very fond of our characters, not in a narcissistic way, but as custodians of our roles.”

Dame Helen Mirren, 80, who plays the intelligent and coy Elizabeth Best, is the leader of the gang, using her mysterious past to help solve cases. “We can tell that she was someone powerful and substantial, but it’s all a bit secret,” says the London-born actress. “Was she a high-level politician? Or a high-level operative in MI5 or MI6? She never quite says, but we get a sense. She’s tough, smart, and has witnessed some heavy duty things.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She describes the film as having “a very gentle British style of comedy.” “But it addresses serious issues too, the challenges you face later in life, the diminishing of mind and body, and how to cope. The murder mystery is the foundation, but the essence of the film is the humanity of these characters.”

The adaptation also stars Miranda’s Tom Ellis, Mickey 17 actress Naomi Ackie, and Line Of Duty star Daniel Mays. Ackie and Mays, who both play police officers, are outmanoeuvred by The Thursday Murder Club while trying to solve a local murder.

Mays, 47, who plays D.C.I. Chris Hudson, says: “What each member of the Club brings is that they’ve had these rich, hugely successful careers, and they bring all those skills to the table. Chris might not like it, but without them he wouldn’t be solving these cases. He’s completely oblivious. They’re pulling the strings and making sure Donna comes onto the investigation.”

Ackie, 34, who plays PC Donna De Freitas, adds: “It makes me laugh that both of our characters are manipulated into becoming part of it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Home Alone director Columbus says that while the story is about a murder mystery, it’s also about the four central characters. “I love the idea. I mean, at its heart, it’s a murder mystery,” he says. “But the thing I loved about it separates itself. Richard Osman’s book separates itself from all of those murder mysteries because first of all, it’s not cold and procedural, it’s not over-the-top and panto-like. It’s really about these four characters who are extraordinarily funny, yet at the same time, the book has this really deep, complex emotional quality.”

Columbus, who also directed the first two Harry Potter movies, says he was inspired by Hogwarts when bringing Coopers Chase to life. “I wanted to create a retirement community as a place of wish fulfilment, filled with life, hope, and excitement, not dread or depression. That’s rarely seen on film, and I wanted that feeling to permeate the story.”