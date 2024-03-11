A full Leeds City Council meeting took place on Wednesday, February 21, 2024 and members gave their approval to proceed with proposals which will help meet the unexpected financial challenges facing the authority.

The proposals included an end to the council’s lease at Thwaite Watermill, which has been subject to public consultation.

The final decision has not been made yet to terminate the lease and as such Thwaite Watermill will temporarily close to the public as a Leeds Museums and Galleries attraction from Monday, April 1, 2024.

Thwaite Watermill. (Pic credit: Leeds City Council)

Thwaite Watermill is open to the general public during weekends and school holidays only, and during term time for booked groups and school visits only, so the proposed date of closure is not expected to have a significant impact on visitors.

The council will honour all existing bookings until October 2024 and will continue to work closely with site owners the Canal & River Trust and other stakeholders on any transition arrangements. The proposed closure and surrender of the lease will be published as a key decision and subject to call-in by elected members.

A spokesperson for Leeds City Council said: “The council does not take any decisions affecting our visitor attractions lightly. However, the financial pressures we are now facing have forced us to look at options which would never have previously been considered.

“Ending the lease on Thwaite allows us to balance the urgent and unavoidable need to make cost savings with continuing to provide a diverse, high quality, accessible experience for our visitors at Leeds Museums and Galleries’ other eight sites, all of which are owned by Leeds City Council.”

Thwaite Watermill is a working water-powered mill built in 1823-1825, that harnesses the power of the River Aire and is a Grade II-listed building.