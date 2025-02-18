Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Like many parents, we’re racing against the nap-time clock. Laura Amies’ five-month old daughter is in a delightful baby slumber (for now) - and we’re taking the opportunity to talk all things toddlers before sleeping beauty awakes.

Known as Nanny Amies, Doncaster-based Laura has worked with hundreds of children across her 20-year career, both in nurseries and as a private nanny, and was the child behaviour expert for television’s Toddlers Behaving (Very) Badly.

Now, she’s drawn all of that experience together into her very first book, identifying the most common challenges that parents face and the best techniques to handle them.

Nanny and parenting consultant Laura Amies.

“I would love for parents to be reassured that those typical toddler behaviours run through the heart of every home,” she says. “And ultimately for it to be incredibly helpful...I hope they can take these tips and words of wisdom on board but also smile, maybe even laugh in places.”

The Toddler Survival Guide offers practical advice on everything from tantrums to eating habits, as well as sleep, screen time and potty training.

The tips are blended with anecdotes from Laura’s many years of caring for children, told in her characteristic relatable style.

Take the time, for example, when she accompanied parents and a toddler to a gathering at a famous rockstar’s penthouse – and was faced with a dreaded nappy explosion all over an antique and very expensive rug.

Laura Amies specialises in toddler behaviour. Photo: shangarey - stock.adobe.com

Laura has chosen to include some of the best – and worst – times of her career to shed light on typical toddler behaviours, she says, and in turn how the behaviours of parents and carers also count.

She includes examples, from her own experience, of things ending in tears – but also what she has learnt and now does differently.

“I’d be really sad for parents to think I do that, I’m a terrible parent. That’s the furthest thing I would want the book to do. Anything is rectifiable,” she says.

“If you’re reading a pat of the book and thinking oh no that’s what I do, I’d urge parents not to take it to heart...I don’t want to make anybody feel worse than they already do if they’re dealing with challenging toddler behaviours. Some of it might be difficult to read but it has all been written with love.”

Laura Amies has released a book with top tips for people with toddlers. Photo: Olga - stock.adobe.com

When it comes to children’s behaviour, there’s really nothing that Laura hasn’t experienced. Her career has seen her work with children in nurseries, schools, family homes and hotels around the world.

It all started, though, with a Saturday job in a children’s shoe shop at the age of 16.

“Hundreds of children would come through the door on a weekend and many of them, especially toddlers, did not want to be trying on shoes,” she remembers.

“I found it fascinating to think of ways to be able to get them on board and get these shoes on their feet…I was still a child myself at 16 but I remember seeing different parenting styles play out and how it impacted the shopping experience. I was immediately fascinated by behaviour.”

It took some time to realise that it wasn’t the shoes, but the children, she loved and when she left retail three years later, she turned her attention to entertaining them, with rather an unusual profession.

“I became a clown,” she laughs, “literally wore a clown outfit for a few years and did face painting, juggling, and ran and organised birthday parties.”

Laura also began volunteering at a local nursery, which later funded her childcare qualification.

Then, it was onto work in primary schools, before a Yorkshire family she had become close to asked if she wanted to become their nanny. That was the start of things.

Soon afterwards, nearing 15 years ago, she moved to London to get stuck into a career of 24/7 nannying.

“Growing up in Yorkshire, the only nanny I was aware of was Mary Poppins and I didn’t ever consider it as a career prospect,” Laura reflects.

“It was really, really challenging initially because I’d gone from always working in a team of people…to suddenly being on my own, fully responsible for young children or babies in somebody’s home.

“I found it a massive shock to the system, especially then being responsible for them overnight, being exhausted and living where you work.”

In the first three months, she thought she had made a “diabolical mistake”. She contemplated packing her bags and heading back home to Doncaster.

“I’m very stubborn and I don’t like to admit defeat so I had that in my favour,” she reflects. “So I got on with it, found my feet and I’m so glad that I did.”

Laura worked as a private nanny for just over ten years and towards the end of that period, the opportunity arose for Channel 5’s Toddlers Behaving (Very) Badly series.

The show saw Laura, nicknamed the ‘toddler tamer’, visit the homes of desperate families to see if she could transform their lives.

“I was hoping to be able to help in some way. I knew how terribly difficult parenting could be. And I never fully appreciated that until I became a nanny,” she says.

“Working in a school or a nursery, you turn up, you open the door and receive the children and then send them home. You never see the bedlam hour with dinner, bath and bed, you never see that morning struggle.”

As the show aired, Laura moved back to Doncaster with hopes of starting her own family, and launched a child behaviour and development consultancy, which she has been running since the Covid pandemic.

Simply put, she supports parents who are “at the end of their tether” through webinars, clinics and in their homes, as well as sharing tips to her tens of thousands of followers on Instagram and TikTok.

Over the years, Laura says she has noticed more permissive parenting coming into play. “I’ve noticed a huge increase in children having a huge amount of sway within a family home.

Back in the 70s and 80s for example they had no sway.

Children were seen and were not heard. I would love for families to be able to come into the middle where children are heard, we listen to them, but there are appropriate rules and parents have the confidence to know they’re making the right decisions and stand by them.”

Parenting styles is the first chapter in the book because it has “a huge impact on everything”, she says.

Authoritative parenting, which Laura says has taken social media by storm under the banner of ‘gentle parenting’, gets her vote, “because it sets children up to become well-rounded, resilient and effective members of society”.

Now she’s a parent herself, the big question is can Laura practice what she preaches? “I’ve always said I’ll be completely honest with my parenting journey,” she says.

“I’m only five months in so I can only say what I’ve experienced so far. But my whole career I’ve gone out of my way to make family life run as smoothly as possible and for children to be raised as effectively as possible.

"Now I have even more of a passion to get it right. Why would I work so diligently for other people’s children and then when it comes to my own think ‘ugh can’t be bothered’?.”

“I honestly can’t imagine doing this (parenthood) without having the experience I have had,” she adds.

“I don’t know how parents who, as an example, have worked in an office their entire life and haven’t been around children, suddenly have a baby in their home. I already had a lot of respect for parents, I have a whole other respect for them (now).

"How do you do it if you don’t already have experience of children under your belt? I don’t know. That’s another reason I wanted to write the book.”

By some miracle, we both agree, we’ve made it 50 minutes without a peep from her baby girl. It’s probably unlikely to happen much – and Laura’s not quite sure yet how life as a consultant is going to fit alongside life as a mum.

“I’m not about to hire a nanny,” she says. “Maybe there’ll be another string to my bow soon enough...All I know is I don’t want anybody else to care for her. I want to do it.”