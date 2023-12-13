As 2023 comes to a close the list of top baby names is here and there are some firm favourites that couldn’t escape the top ten and one that’s come in from left field.

On average, over 600,000 babies are born in the UK every year and hundreds of thousands of their names are registered with Baby Centre which has accumulated a list of the top 100 boy and girl names.

The popularity of a name can change depending on several factors - this could be based on trends, celebrities, movies or royalty. But this year the top ten is filled with names that have become firm favourites over the last few years.

Muhammad has topped the list of boys’ names for 2023, staying strong after topping the list last year. Other variants of the name, Mohammed and Mohammad, also feature in the top 100.

Other non-movers in the top 10 include Noah, Theo, Leo and Oliver who are hanging on tightly to their second, third, fourth and fifth position.

On from left field for the boys is Arthur, which rose five places from 11th place to 6th place.

Olivia has taken the top spot for the girls knocking Sophia from 2022’s first place, which is all the way down in 8th place this year. Amelia and Isla have steadily risen from 2022, landing in at 2nd and 3rd positions, respectively. Whereas, Lily has stayed steadfast in 4th place for another year.

Willow and Ivy are giving celebrity inspiration – linking closely to the biggest star of 2023, Taylor Swift as both feature on her ninth studio album, Evermore.

Top 10 girls names for 2023:

Olivia Amelia Isla Lily Ava Freya Ivy Sophia Grace Willow

Top ten boys names for 2023: