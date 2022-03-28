Tory MP Simon Hoare suggests Will Smith was right to 'lamp' Chris Rock

Simon Hoare, the Conservative MP for North Dorset, tweeted: "I’d just hope if someone thought it in good taste to make a joke at the expense of a medical condition of my wife then I’d get up and lamp him. The *joke* was tasteless."

But Sir Keir Starmer said it was wrong for Smith to have attacked Rock.

The Labour leader acknowledged that attacks on family members stir emotions but said the actor’s response to comedian Chris Rock’s comment fell on the “wrong side of the line”.

Speaking on LBC, the former director of public prosecutions said he was shown a clip of the incident by his own wife.

Sir Keir said: “Of course there are circumstances and anybody who insults family members excites something quite emotional in all of us.

“But, on the other hand, to go up and hit someone in that way is wrong, I’m afraid. It was the wrong thing to do.

“It was at the Oscars, it’s got all the cameras there, millions of people watching.”

Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best documentary feature at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Sir Keir said he was “struck by the fact that it didn’t appear to me to be completely spontaneous” with Smith appearing to walk up to the stage “quite calmly and then hit someone”.

“I’m sorry, for me that’s the wrong side of the line.”

Smith stormed the stage and hit Chris Rock in the face after the comedian made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, just minutes before Smith was named best actor at the ceremony.

Smith, who won his first Academy Award for King Richard, appeared to take offence to a gag Rock made about Pinkett Smith’s short haircut.

The Magic Mike XXL star and Red Table Talk host has previously spoken about her struggles with alopecia and said it is what prompted her to shave her head.

Referring to Pinkett Smith’s buzzcut, Rock said: “Jada, can’t wait for GI Jane 2” - a reference to a 1990s film starring Demi Moore who has a shaved head - prompting the actress to roll her eyes.

However, Smith walked up on stage and appeared to hit Rock before returning to his seat and shouting twice: “Keep my wife’s name out of your f****** mouth.”

The altercation left Rock shocked and flustered as he tried to resume presenting the best documentary feature category.

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said this morning that Rock had been "mistaken" to make the joke.

Mr Zahawi described Smith as “one of my favourite actors”.

He said: “Violence is never the answer to any problem-solving, as Will Smith admitted himself in that tearful, heart-wrenching apology.

“I think we should also remember – and I’m the Education Secretary – that actually sometimes even a joke can be below the belt.

“When a joke is about somebody’s wife and her illness – she has alopecia – it is wrong. I think Chris Rock was mistaken to do that to Mrs Smith.”

He added: “I have to say, a first Oscar for one of my favourite actors was wonderful to see – marred by that incident, sadly.”

The incident cast a cloud over Smith’s acceptance speech for his first ever Oscar, after he was named best actor for his portrayal of Richard Williams, the father of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams, in King Richard.

Smith apologised to both the Academy and his fellow nominees, but not to Rock, as he collected his gong, joking that he “looks like the crazy father.”

Breaking down in tears, he said: “Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family.

“In this time in my life, in this moment, I am overwhelmed by what God is calling me to do and be in this world.”

He added: “I’m being called on in my life to love people and to protect people and to be a river to my people.

“I know to do what we do you’ve got to be able to take abuse, you’ve got to be able to have people talk crazy about you in this business.

“You’ve got to be able have people disrespecting you and you’ve got to smile and pretend like that’s OK.”

He added: “I want to apologise to the Academy, I want to apologise to all my fellow nominees.

“This is a beautiful moment and I’m not crying for winning an award, it’s not about winning an award for me, it’s about being able to shine a light on all of the people.”