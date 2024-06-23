Also known as the Great Northern Mud Run, the event sees the runners take on a muddy and difficult course over 6km, 12km or the terrifying ‘ultra’ run. There were also 3km runs for juniors.

There are up to 25 gruelling obstacles with a types including fire, ice and mud. Among the obstacles there is the Mighty Peaks – a huge wall which runners have to climb – the Bog of Doom – which saw runners trudge their way through a muddy bog – and Tunneltastic, which runners have to crawl their way through.

The Yorkshire Post’s photographer Jonathan Gawthorpe went along to capture pictures and video of the crazy runners taking on the course.

Watch his video above, or scroll through the photos below.

