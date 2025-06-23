Total Warrior Leeds 2025: Hundreds tackle fire, ice and mud in epic Bramham Park challenge

Rachael Grealish
By Rachael Grealish

Search and Trends Writer

Published 23rd Jun 2025, 12:49 BST
Total Warrior returned to Leeds as brave competitors took on the epic muddy obstacle course.

On Saturday (Jun 21), Total Warrior's Great Northern Mud Run returned to Bramham Park, near Leeds.

Hundreds turned out to take on the muddy challenge as participants took on the challenge of a 12k course with 25 obstacles, the 6k course with 15 obstacles or the Ultra Warrior challenge – this is as many laps as a person could do of the 12k course in five hours.

This was more than just a run for competitors as among the obstacles was the “peaks of pain”, a 50ft wide and 15ft high rope wall, the “human BBQ” which is a two foot jump over real flames before a wade through ice cold water and “the leap of faith” a 10ft drop into a muddy lake.

At the event was also a 3k junior obstacle course so kids could be involved too.

Total Warrior's Great Northern Mud Run at Bramham Park, near Leeds.

1. Total Warrior 2025

Total Warrior's Great Northern Mud Run at Bramham Park, near Leeds. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
Taking on the big slide at Total Warrior's Great Northern Mud Run at Bramham Park, near Leeds.

2. Total Warrior 2025

Taking on the big slide at Total Warrior's Great Northern Mud Run at Bramham Park, near Leeds. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
A running finish at Total Warrior's Great Northern Mud Run at Bramham Park, near Leeds.

3. Total Warrior 2025

A running finish at Total Warrior's Great Northern Mud Run at Bramham Park, near Leeds. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
Into the mud! Total Warrior's Great Northern Mud Run at Bramham Park, near Leeds.

4. Total Warrior 2025

Into the mud! Total Warrior's Great Northern Mud Run at Bramham Park, near Leeds. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice