Total Warrior Leeds 2025: Hundreds tackle fire, ice and mud in epic Bramham Park challenge

On Saturday (Jun 21), Total Warrior's Great Northern Mud Run returned to Bramham Park, near Leeds.

Hundreds turned out to take on the muddy challenge as participants took on the challenge of a 12k course with 25 obstacles, the 6k course with 15 obstacles or the Ultra Warrior challenge – this is as many laps as a person could do of the 12k course in five hours.

This was more than just a run for competitors as among the obstacles was the “peaks of pain”, a 50ft wide and 15ft high rope wall, the “human BBQ” which is a two foot jump over real flames before a wade through ice cold water and “the leap of faith” a 10ft drop into a muddy lake.

At the event was also a 3k junior obstacle course so kids could be involved too.

