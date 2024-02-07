The event, celebrating the city’s maritime heritage, will see 500 volunteers taking part in a flaming torch-lit procession which will wend its way from Hull Minster to Hull Marina.

Once at the Marina, audiences will enjoy a spectacular performance of The Tower of Light – a touring show by theatre company Walk The Plank which has been running now for over two decades.

In 1998, the last of Britain’s many lighthouses was automated.

Tower of Light, Hartlepool, Tall Ships Festival 2023. Image by Paul Norris.

The Tate (Liverpool) commissioned Walk the Plank to mark the departure of lighthouse keepers from their remote outposts around the coastline.

The free event starts at 6.45pm on March 14 when the procession sets off from Hull Minster.

It will arrive at Hull Marina for the performance at 7.30pm, which will finish half an hour later.

Councillor Rob Pritchard, Portfolio Holder for Culture and Leisure, said: “We are excited to be bringing this event for the people of Hull and beyond. The Tower of Light will animate the Old Town and Hull Marina with fire, music, performance and procession.

“We know events like this prove to be popular at this time of year and we are looking forward to welcoming people to the city centre and enjoying this spring performance, shining a light on Hull’s Maritime Project.”

The event is being funded by Hull City Council’s Hull Maritime project, mainly funded by The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

The £30m project, aiming at attracting more visitors to the city, is restoring two historic ships, creating a new visitor attraction and upgrading the city’s Maritime Museum, which will reopen in 2025 after a five-year closure.

It comes after the second edition of The Awakening, run by the Freedom Festival Arts Trust over two evenings, was cancelled as the council couldn't fund the £250,000 cost.