Townhouse Nails: I went to Meadowhall for a surprisingly relaxing experience
From my brows to my toes, when it comes to getting your sparkle on this festive season, I am now ready.
I'm not talking presents wrapped and dinner prepped but I've had the perfect makeover for busy low maintenance people like me.
Nails
When I'm feeling a bit drab, looking down at nice nails gives me a boost. I love the look once my nails are done but I don't enjoy the experience.
I feel sympathy for men who have to put up with packed-out barber shops because most nail salons have a similar vibe. You wait ages then you're hurried through. The one thing guaranteed nowadays however is the premium price.
Townhouse is trying to do the opposite of the fast-beauty industry. You book a slot, you're offered drinks and it's a much more thorough treatment.
When I heard Townhouse is inside Meadowhall Shopping Centre I assumed it must be a booth in the middle of the main mall.
I hadn't visited Meadowhall for a while. Instead, I felt like I was walking through a luxurious mall in LA and into a high-end salon.
It was extremely tranquil as nail salons go.
I had a gel French manicure with bow details. Rather than feel like someone was carving my fingers with big drills it was much more relaxing.
Semi-permanent make up
Karen Betts Clinic in Pontefract has got your year-round beauty prep sorted. They offer bespoke semi-permanent Microblading Brow treatments and lip blush or semi-permanent eyeliner.
Skin
I've learned in life if you're going to start with anything, start with your skin. Your body’s largest organ.
Facials are big business. Ilkley Skin Clinic and Skyn Doctor in Huddersfield specialise in Hydrafacials.
Aesthetics Maven in Barnsley offers Hollywood Facials, Dermaplaning, microneedling, and Chemical Peels. All trending online.
