Town's shooting range objects to 24 new homes on prime site in Beverley

A shooting range which has operated in Beverley for 113 years is among objectors to long-awaited plans to redevelop a prime town centre site.

The site in the heart of Beverley

Beverley Target Club is the only range in the town and has operated from Lord Roberts Road since 1909.

East Riding Council is selling the site which contains the former Minster Towers care home, a car park, number 8 Lord Roberts Road and toilets, which will all be demolished. In their place 24 two and three-storey homes will be built as well as a new car park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Objectors have expressed concern about the proposed parking for East Riding Theatre and the Target Club.

8, Lord Roberts Road and East Riding Theatre

Advertisement Hide Ad

They say theatregoers will have to walk past the new houses to get to their cars and there doesn't appear to be any provision for large vehicles delivering sets for theatre productions to the stage door.

In its submission the Target Club says the lack of dedicated parking means "the highway will become blocked on a regular basis from deliveries to both the club and theatre, which operate throughout the day and evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This will be a continual detriment to the amenities of both facilities, local residents, the wider public and the local traffic network."

Beverley Civic Society said the plan “fails to live up to the society’s expectations” and they block one of the "long views" of the town's landmark Minster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Artist's impression of the new housing

It said: “Whilst attempts have been made, the plans fail to respect one of core principles that was established previously; to protect and enhance views of the Minster; hence the single storey care home, not a terrace of two and three storied houses enclosing the south side of Lord Roberts Road and obscuring one of the current long views of the Minster.”

Advertisement Hide Ad