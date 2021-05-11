The child, who has not been named, was killed in the incident at a football field in the town earlier this evening (Tuesday).

A statement issued by Lancashire said: “A nine-year-old boy has sadly died following an incident on a football field earlier this evening.

“We were called shortly after 5.05pm today to the fields off School Road, to reports a child had been injured.

“Although inquiries are still ongoing, at this time we believe the boy had been struck by lightning.

“Emergency services attended and he was taken to hospital, but sadly died a short time later.

“The boy’s family have been informed and are being supported by officers.”

Detective Superintendent Nick Connaughton said: “This is a truly devastating incident and our thoughts are wholeheartedly with the family and friends of the young boy who has passed away, at this very sad and distressing time.”