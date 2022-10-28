Jean Bishop, known as The Bee Lady, died last year after more than 30 years supporting her local branch.

Now her daughter Jennifer Baldwin and husband Ken Baldwin were among those gathered to watch as Hull Trains named one a 802302 Hitachi Paragon in her honour.

The train has been officially renamed ‘Jean Bishop – The Bee Lady', after members of the public were invited to suggest names for each of the operator's five Paragon trains.

Jean Bishop's family said their mother would be "over the moon" as the train was officially re-named

Others have been named Amy Johnson, William Wilberforce, The Land of Green Ginger and The Humber Bridge.

Her daughter said: “As a family we are immensely proud. If mum had seen the train she would have been over the moon."

Charity workers at Age UK Hull spoke glowingly about Hull's "Queen Bee" at a special event at Hull Truck Theatre.

Natalie Cowell, services manager, said: “I think if you would mention The Bee Lady to anyone in Hull they would know who you are talking about, and would probably have their own personal story to tell about her.

"Without the money Jean gave us we wouldn’t be able to carry out the vital work we do in the community including befriending, falls prevention, information and advice and social groups. She’s going to be a symbol for volunteering for a very long time.”

Hull Trains’ new managing director, Martijn Gilbert, said: “Jean won the public vote overwhelmingly which shows how much she was loved by the people of Hull.

"We are thrilled therefore to be able to do something that will allow people to remember her for years to come."