‘Bee Lady’ Jean Bishop was one of Hull’s greatest ever citizens – The Yorkshire Post says

Age UK fundraiser Jean Bishop became known as Hull's bee Lady. She has died at the age of 99.

She became a familiar figure on the city’s streets as she collected money for Age UK in her distinctive bee outfit.

That she raised £125,000, despite suffering from arthritis, was testament to an indomitable spirit and cheery demeanour. She knew how to make people smile. And, in turn, they came to appreciate the difference that Mrs Bishop, so widely known as Hull’s Bee Lady, was making to the wellbeing of others.

This was reflected by the civic and national honours bestowed upon this formidable fundraiser. She was an Olympic torch bearer in 2012, became just the second woman ever in 2017 to be given the Freedom of Hull and was then awarded a British Empire Medal the next year.

A one-off, she deserves to be celebrated as one of Hull’s greatest ever citizens for putting others first in her own unique way – as a busy bee.