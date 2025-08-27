Treasure trove of vintage 1940s movies rescued from house clearance by Harrogate Film Society

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His grieving son Mark had mentioned there night be some 16mm feature film reels from the time now long ago when father and son would travel to film fairs across the north of England.

There might be as many as 40 dusty old reels, he said, stored away in the family home from the days when they would watch movies at home on an old-fashioned film projector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But, when Tim Heaton, who at that point was on Harrogate Film Society’s committee, searched carefully through the late Mr Faulkner’s old movie collection, he discovered there were actually more like 400 films.

Harrogate Film Society’s Tim Heaton inside a factory at Thorp Arch where the ‘lost’ 16mm reels of vintage movies were stored temporarily. (Picture contributed)

"The reality was there was a huge number of old movies, some famous at the time they had been released, others forgotten or obscure,” Tim says. “We needed six pallets to get them all out of the house.”

Most of the 16mm reels were black and white British films from the 1930s to the 1950s era – Robin Hood, Calling Bulldog Drummond, Charge of the Light Brigade, The Last of the Mohicans, The 38 Steps and many, many more.

Harrogate Film Society felt sure that someone would want to preserve at least the rarest of these precious but fragile films. They decided to put out an SOS about what they had found in the home and contacted the British Film Institute in London for advice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a proud moment when the BFI’s archives department agreed to take and, importantly, preserve three complete 16mm films – The World Owes Me A Living (British 1945 war drama), A Case for PC 49 (British 1951 crime drama) and, interestingly, Uneasy Terms (British 1948 detective thriller).

The latter stars Michael Rennie who was born in Harrogate in 1909 and went on to be a major Hollywood star.

It also emerged that The World Owes Me a Living was on the BFI’s ‘Most Wanted' list of movies that were not currently preserved in the archives.

The remainder of the 16mm reels are going to The Cinema Museum in London, together with a collection of vintage film magazines also found in Mr Faulkner’s house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tim says: "We stored the reels for safe keeping at a business in Thorp Arch. They provided warehousing and meeting rooms so we could catalogue the reels.

"It was the catalogue that we sent out to interested parties that generated interest. They could evaluate what we had, otherwise I think BFI and The Cinema Museum would have struggled to see what was of value.