A former firefighter has taken her ex-employer to court claiming she was unfairly dismissed, discriminated against and victimised.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Julie Wilkinson, 57, is bringing the claims against Cleveland Fire Authority in an employment tribunal being heard at Teesside Magistrates’ Court. She is claiming unfair dismissal from March 2024, as well as discrimination and victimisation.

Ms Wilkinson, from Redcar, claims she was treated unfavourably and unfairly dismissed because of her disability which meant she was her unable to perform her role as a firefighter. The tribunal says it will determine this week whether or not the dismissal was a “proportionate means to achieve a legitimate aim”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The panel will consider whether the decision to dismiss was fair to ensure an effective workforce. It will consider whether the authority acted reasonably or “could have been expected to wait a little longer”, the tribunal heard from an employment judge today (June 9).

Julie Wilkinson outside Teesside Magistrates' Court where an employment tribunal is being heard. Picture: LDR.

Ms Wilkinson claims she was victimised because she made two previous claims, one of which was a successful sexual harassment claim in 2023. Daren Cahill, representing her in court, said she was “disadvantaged” through failings, unfavourable treatment and barriers which prevented her returning to work.

She also claims she was treated unfavourably by being subjected to a “formal capability procedure” around September 2023. Mr Cahill said: “The impact on Ms Wilkinson, because the respondent never followed the sickness and absence policy and procedure, was significant.

“She should never have gone to the capability procedure. It’s about the exacerbation of Ms Wilkinson’s mental health state, which was significant at the time and could have been prevented.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ms Wilkinson never received any support throughout her illness while she was off ill. There were other options that could have been pursued.”