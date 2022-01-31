Ken Teale, who lived in Roberttown for almost 60 years and who helped build the village’s Golden Jubilee garden in 2002, has died aged 84.

Mr Teale, whose wife Brenda died in 2016, leaves two children, journalist Steven and teacher Alison.

Mr Teale was born and raised in Norristhorpe in Liversedge. He was a baker by trade and did his national service in the Army in Germany where he was part of the Army marksmen team.

Ken Teale worked at Fox's Biscuits and Huddersfield Town

He later worked at the ICI in Huddersfield, and Allied Colloids in Low Moor, Bradford.

He was night manager at Fox’s Biscuits in Batley for many years and later ran a sweet shop in Morley indoor market.

Mr Teale danced at the Gaiety ballroom in Batley, where he met Brenda, his wife of 59 years.

He was a keen gardener and loved sport, especially cricket and football. He was for a time chief steward at Huddersfield Town at the old Leeds Road stadium.

Brenda and Ken Teale

Around the time of the millennium he was joint chairman with Derek Woodhouse of the Roberttown residents association and helped build to create the jubilee gardens. He was also involved in the Christmas illuminations in the village.

He died in the Garlands care home in Heckmondwike having been taken ill before Christmas.

Son Steve said: “We feel sure lots of people in Roberttown and beyond would know my dad. He and my mother were popular in the village and will be known by many people.

“He had lived in the same house in the village since 1964 but lockdown hit him hard because he wasn’t able to get out and about.

“We have told as many friends and family as we possibly can but there are some people we simply don’t have contact details for.”

Alison said: “He was particularly fond of – and popular with – the dogs in the village. He never went anywhere without a doggy treat in his pocket.”

Mr and Mrs Teale used to have Bedlington terrier dogs, Oliver and Tim, and regularly looked after Alison’s miniature schnauzer Wilf.

He had two brothers, Rodney and the late Richard, plus a sister Sonia.