North Yorkshire holiday park set for expansion following staycation boom

Wayside Holiday Park has been granted planning permission for the new development which means the end of seasonal touring caravans on £200,000 site.

Ryedale District Council has approved the proposals which Wayside’s owner Mark Goodson described as a “transformational move” that will make the holiday park more up-market.

He said: “This is a crucially important development for us – and we are grateful to Ryedale District Council’s planners for giving us the green light.

Wayside Holiday Park

“We are confident that the demand for our new pitches is there, given the staycation boom and the tremendous success of our up-market Lakes development at Wayside, where we have sold 36 out of 37 lodges.”

Work has now begun on the new development at Wayside and is scheduled to be completed by August, when the park opens for the new season.

The move comes following a challenging 20 months, as the global pandemic has disrupted the park’s supply chain and made it difficult to plan ahead with any certainty.

Despite these challenges, Wayside, which is located at the village of Wrelton, between Kirkbymoorside and Pickering, has managed to flourish, thanks to the staycation boom.

How the new lodges are to appear.

Mr Goodson said: “First and foremost, I would like to take this opportunity to extend the warmest of thank yous to our loyal and patient caravan and lodge owners. “We are consistently amazed and humbled by the positive comments we receive from our owners on site.

"We believe that the peace, beauty and serenity here are the ideal antidote to the stresses and strains of the pandemic and we are going to ensure that Wayside is the perfect place to relax this year – and to forget about the pressure of the lockdown.