Tributes paid to Bradford's oldest woman who died aged 107

Over the course of her remarkably long life she gave her family "blessings, moral values and togetherness".

Kartari Chand was one half of what was believed to be the UK's longest-married couple.

The funeral was held for Kartari Chand, of Bradford, at Scholemoor Cemetery and Crematorium Picture: James Hardisty

The funeral of the 107-year-old, from Girlington, Bradford, who died on Saturday, December 28, was held on Wednesday.

Her husband Karam Chand died in 2016, a year after celebrating their 90th wedding anniversary, and close to his 111th birthday.

The couple tied the knot in a Sikh ceremony on January 6, 1925 in a village in the Punjab region of India during the British Raj.

The Chands, who migrated to Bradford in the 1960s, had eight children, more than grandchildren and many great-grandchildren and put their long marriage down to getting along with each other and enjoying life.

The cortege at Scholemoor Cemetery and Crematorium

On Wednesday a white horse-drawn cortege left the family home for Scholemoor Cemetery.

The funeral was followed by a Bhog ceremony at the Gurudwara Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji on Wakefield Road.

During the last two decades of their life the couple lived with their youngest son Paul.

He said: "The whole family is very proud and grateful for the blessings, moral values and togetherness she has given to all of us."

He said Mrs Chand had always been very careful about her health and what she ate.

He said: "She continued to walk and do yoga. She had full faith in God and was religious by nature.

"She always tried to help poor and needy persons."

Speaking to The Yorkshire Post in 2012 Mrs Chand said: “We know that being married for 87 years is a blessing, but equally we will be ready to go when it’s time, it’s all up to the will of God, but we really have lived a good life.

“We just get along with each other and we are family focused. It’s simple really.”