Uroy Randal was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Blakeney Road in Leeds following the incident at around 5.30pm on January 25. Police were called to the scene following reports a Renault Tipper truck had collided with a pedestrian, who was later identified as Uroy.

The 47-year-old’s family said in a statement: “Uroy was a kind and gentle soul who wouldn’t hurt a fly. He loved animals, especially cats and dogs. He kept his self to his self and loved listening to music. He lived on his own so, if anyone has any information that can help the police in their enquiries, please contact them.”