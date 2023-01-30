News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Tributes paid to 'kind and gentle soul' who died after being hit by tipper truck in Yorkshire

The family of a man who died after being hit by a tipper truck in Yorkshire have paid tribute to him, describing him as a ‘kind and gentle soul’.

By Jonathan Pritchard
8 minutes ago
Updated 30th Jan 2023, 12:39pm

Uroy Randal was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Blakeney Road in Leeds following the incident at around 5.30pm on January 25. Police were called to the scene following reports a Renault Tipper truck had collided with a pedestrian, who was later identified as Uroy.

The 47-year-old’s family said in a statement: “Uroy was a kind and gentle soul who wouldn’t hurt a fly. He loved animals, especially cats and dogs. He kept his self to his self and loved listening to music. He lived on his own so, if anyone has any information that can help the police in their enquiries, please contact them.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone who has information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 13230047448. Alternatively, contact Crimstoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Uroy Randall died after being hit by a tipper truck in Leeds
YorkshirePoliceRenaultLeeds