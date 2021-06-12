Tributes paid to 'loving dad' who died after motorbike crash in South Yorkshire

Paul Copsey

The 52-year-old was riding his motorcycle on Cross Hill in Ecclesfield, Sheffield, when he was involved in a collision with a van on Tuesday (Jun 8) at around 3.30pm.

He was taken to hospital, where he sadly died the following evening.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His family said: “Paul was a loving husband, a father of two children, and a grandfather of two grandchildren with another on the way. Words cannot express how devastated we are.

“We love Paul and will miss him deeply. We’d encourage anyone who saw what happened to him to please contact police.”

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash or may have dash cam footage to get in touch.

They specifically want to hear from the driver of a small blue hatchback car that passed the two vehicles involved just prior to the collision.