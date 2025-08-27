Tributes paid to motorcyclist who died at the scene of Yorkshire crash
The crash happened at around 3pm on August 23 at the junction of Mill Hull Lane and the B6480 close to the Giggleswick & Settle Golf Club near Settle.
Depsite the best efforts of members of the public who stopped at the scene to help, as well as paramedics, the motorcyclist died at the scene.
North Yorkshire Police has now named the rider as Michael Woods, who was known as Mikey, aged 55 and from Morcambe.
His family issued a statement through the police force which said: “Mikey was a much loved, son, dad, brother, and friend to many. He will be sadly missed.”
The road was closed while collision investigators examined the scene and reopened just before midnight on August 23.
No one else was injured in the crash.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 12250148553.