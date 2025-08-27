Tributes paid to motorcyclist who died at the scene of Yorkshire crash

Tributes have been played to a motorcyclist who died following a crash in Yorkshire over the Bank Holiday weekend.

The crash happened at around 3pm on August 23 at the junction of Mill Hull Lane and the B6480 close to the Giggleswick & Settle Golf Club near Settle.

The incident involved a grey Skoda car and a white, red and blue BMW motorcycle.

Depsite the best efforts of members of the public who stopped at the scene to help, as well as paramedics, the motorcyclist died at the scene.

North Yorkshire Police has now named the rider as Michael Woods, who was known as Mikey, aged 55 and from Morcambe.

His family issued a statement through the police force which said: “Mikey was a much loved, son, dad, brother, and friend to many. He will be sadly missed.”

Mikey Woods died following the crash close to Giggleswick & Settle Golf Club | NYP

The road was closed while collision investigators examined the scene and reopened just before midnight on August 23.

No one else was injured in the crash.