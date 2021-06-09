Tributes paid to the ‘original’ Farmer Copley who died this week

Farmer Ken Copley who died this week, aged 80.

Ken was born into a farming family with his parents Ernest and Millicent and younger brothers Richard and David at Parkfield Farm, next to the Bradley Arms, in North Featherstone.

He loved the area and remained in Featherstone throughout his life, moving to Ravensknowle Farm on Pontefract Road in 1968, where he was a passionate dairy and arable farmer.

Ken was best known during this time for delivering milk around North Featherstone with Clary and Joan, but more importantly the horse, Dolly.

Ken married Janet Greenwood in February 1968 before welcoming their children Sally and Robert shortly after.

His grandchildren Millie, Alfie, Jacob and Harry were next to join the ranks.

His daughter-in-law Heather Copley said: “Ken was such a proud man and his family meant the world to him, he adored them.

“He was a cheeky man and a grafter, his work ethic was unrivalled, he loved to work!

She added: “In recent years Ken would usually be found at Farmer Copleys farm shop, chatting the hind legs off a donkey with anyone who would listen.

“He always had a story to tell and whoever it was, they would always listen – once you met Ken, you certainly never forgot him.

“Although small in height, Ken was a huge character and was so loved by everyone he had the pleasure of meeting.

“He was unique a with fantastic smile and lived a full, happy life.

“Ken lived his life through friends, family and anyone he could talk to really.

“He had so much time for everyone, he really was a pocket rocket and a man our family can aspire to emulate.

“We will all continue to work hard and make him proud, he’ll never be forgotten.”

The details of Ken’s funeral will be on Farmer Copleys facebook in due course. www.facebook.com/farmercopleys