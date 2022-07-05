Tributes paid to Welcome to Yorkshire administrator Rob Adamson after death aged 53

Mr Adamson, who worked for Leeds firm Armstong Watson and died last month, was a well-known figure in the Yorkshire business community.

He had recently been involved in leading the administration of the region’s tourism agency Welcome to Yorkshire, with e-commerce company Silicon Dales buying its key assets including its brand name, Yorkshire.com website and the rights to host the Tour de Yorkshire cycling race.

Before joining Armstrong Watson in 2018, Mr Adamson had been a partner for financial services firm Mazars.

Rob Adamson has died at the age of 53.

Mike Kienlen, Head of Restructuring and Insolvency and Chairman of Armstrong Watson, said: “Rob Adamson was a well-known and highly respected Insolvency Practitioner (IP) for Armstrong Watson LLP, based in Leeds, who passed away suddenly at the age of 53.

“Rob’s role as an IP involved supporting and advising businesses during their most difficult and distressing times. For those business owners and directors faced with financial difficulty, having an adviser who will treat you with respect, compassion and understand the situation that you find yourself in, is crucial.

“You need someone who will listen, support and encourage you in your time of need and Rob Adamson was that type of man. His calm and comforting style, together with his warm and generous personality led Rob to not only be one of the most respected Insolvency practitioners in Yorkshire, but also a valued friend and colleague to many.

“From his time at Rushtons and Neville Russell, through Mazars and latterly at Armstrong Watson, Rob made a positive impact on a huge number of people. He was incredibly well respected and bearing in mind the reaction throughout the Insolvency, funding and legal communities in Yorkshire, loved as a man.

“From the many comments made by friends and colleagues we remember Rob’s love for his family, for Leeds United, for Yorkshire and for a pint.

“Our thoughts remain with Rob’s family and friends.”

