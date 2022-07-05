Tributes paid to Yorkshire mother who died aged 38 after collapsing on school run

Donna Taylor, 38, was devoted to her four children, said her family.

She died last week after complaining of a sore head and then collapsing as she was taking her five-year-old daughter to school.

Despite paramedics working for an hour to try to help her, she could not be saved. Her family have been told she suffered a brain haemorrhage.

Donna Taylor died after she collapsed on the school run with her five-year-old daughter Ella

Family member Kealy Smith said: "She lived for her children. You never saw her without a child.

"Everything she did was for them."

Donna grew up in Sowerby Bridge and went to Ryburn High School.

She was living in Sowerby Bridge with her children - one-year-old Nevaeh, five-year-old Ella, 12-year-old Dakota and 14-year-old Oliver. Donna also had another son, Josh, who died when he was just three.

She was well known in the area, said Kealy, and incredibly kind and friendly.

Many people have been to leave flowers for her where she collapsed on Quarry Hill in Sowerby Bridge. One included a message which read: "Thank you for always speaking to us when we first moved to the area.

"You were the first on the school run, twice a day, to say hello and chat.

"Sending love and strength to all your family. You will never be forgotten."

Kealy said the family have been left devastated.

Donna had been suffering from headaches and high blood pressure but her death was sudden and a complete shock.

An online fundraiser has been launched to help pay for Donna's funeral and support the children she loved so much.

"It happened so quickly and they hadn't planned for this," said Kealy.

"Due to her young age, nothing had ever been put into place for when she's gone and for her children's sake, we would like to give her the best send off possible, as it's the least she would deserve."

Launched at the weekend, the fundraising page has already collected nearly £1,000.