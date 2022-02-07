Tributes pour in for popular Yorkshire footballer killed in car crash on way to match

Tom Collier played for Sheffield & District Fair Play League Division 1 team Hammer & Pincers FC, whose home ground is at St George’s Park Graves on Bochum Parkway, Norton.

The club said in a statement: “It is with a very heavy heart that Hammer & Pincers FC is mourning the death of our No 9 Tom Collier, who tragically died in a car accident on the way to our cup game against Sheffield Wanderers on Saturday morning (Feb 5).

“While all of our members are in deep shock, our thoughts and prayers are with his brother Joe and his family at this tragic time.

“The club will also support our players and coaches who are devastated at the loss of a very popular team-mate.

"RIP TC9”.

His brother Joe posted a picture of himself and Tom on Instagram and said: “My best mate and my big brother as one, no-one will compare. Rest easy, my hero.”

Tributes flooded in on social media after the club announced the sad news of the player, who had scored five goals in his last two matches.

Tom Eyre said on Twitter: “Used to coach TC when he was a lad at Greenhill. Really nice lad, and also a cracking player.” and Steve Wylde posted: “So sad to hear this news, coached Tom at Greenhill JFC, such a polite and respectful lad, pace to burn, condolences to his family and friends, RIP.”

Damon Rees-Oxley commented: “Just awful news fly high lad” and Tom Kelk said: “Such sad news. Rest in peace. Thinking of his family and friends.”

Rikki Davidson said on Instagram: “Really sorry for your loss, thoughts and prayers are with you.” Terry Hulley posted: “RIP TC. One of the nicest lads I’ve ever met. Thoughts with everyone connected with the club and his family and friends.”

Other football clubs playing in South Yorklshire also sent in their condolences to the team and Tom's family. They included Mosborough Reds, Beer House FC, Minnies FC, Ashleigh FC, Brinsworth DC, Mosborough Yellows and Sheffield Park Rangers FC.