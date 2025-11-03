Tributes to community campaigner who led battle to save Yorkshire pub

Heartfelt tributes have been paid to a community campaigner from North Yorkshire whose tireless dedication to saving his local pub is to see it reopen even after his passing.

Gerry McMahon, who has been hailed as a driving force behind the locally-owned The Plough at Fadmoor, died on Saturday, October 25 at York Hospital, surrounded by his family.

He helped lead a 13-year fight to save the pub, on the borders of the North York Moors, and saw it bought outright by the community a year ago for refurbishment.

Now, confirming his death, his fellow volunteers at Fadmoor Community Pub Limited have issued a statement as they offer their condolences to the family he leaves behind.

Gerry McMahon, pictured as he was recognised with a national award for his community efforts to help save The Plough at Fadmoor.

"We will greatly miss Gerry, not only for his huge dedication and passion for this beloved village pub, but also for his genuine warmth, strength, interest and support to us and all within the village," they said.

"His focus on community and determination to bring The Plough back to life has left an important lasting legacy not only for the village of Fadmoor but also for the broader community.

"As a team we are totally committed to bringing his vision for the pub into a reality as we look to open the doors in Spring 2026."

The historic pub, which dates back to 1782, was closed in 2011 but is in the process of being brought back with the support of charities, government grants, politicians and shareholders.

Gerry McMahon pictured with fellow committee members Bob Ibbotson, John Bentley and David Harris in The Plough at Fadmoor in March.

It was registered as an Asset of Community Value (ACV), to help secure its future, with Mr McMahon helping to lead the process.

Its purchase, as a community-owned pub, was completed last September with renovation work now approaching its final stages.

And Mr McMahon was recognised with a national award for his contribution earlier this year, crowned PubAid's Community Hero in the House of Commons.

He had been nominated for the award by Thirsk and Malton MP Kevin Hollinrake, who is also the Shadow Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

Honouring Mr McMahon, he said at the time: "His dedication and vision have truly transformed The Plough which will be a thriving community asset for Fadmoor when it opens.

"It will bring people together, creating a lasting legacy and a vital social hub for his community."