Tributes to man who died after crash between mobility scooter and military truck

The family of a man who died after a crash between a mobility scooter and military truck in Catterick Garrison has been named.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Robert Mitchell, 70, died in last week's collision at Colburn on Wednesday June 11.

Officers from North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses and relevant dashcam footage to assist their investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It happened on the A6136 Catterick Road, near the junction with Colburn Lane.

John Robert Mitchell, the 70-year-old man from Catterick Garrison who sadly died in last week's collision at Colburn

The driver and passenger in the military truck, both men, are assisting enquiries.

The road remained closed until 7.10pm to allow the emergency services to safely work at the scene and for the vehicles to be recovered for examination.

Mr Mitchell’s family said in a statement: "John Mitchell: much loved husband, brother, uncle and godfather, will be sadly missed."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “If you witnessed the collision and have not yet made a report to the police, please come forward as soon as possible to assist our investigation.

“This also includes motorists with relevant dashcam footage of the collision itself or the vehicles prior to the incident.

“If you can help, please email the Major Collision Investigation Team at [email protected] or call 101 and ask for the Major Collision Investigation Team.