File photo dated 08/06/1961 of the Duke and Duchess of Kent after their marriage service at York Minster.

Tributes have been paid to the Yorkshire-born Duchess of Kent, whose life was marked by a commitment to charity, children and music.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Duchess died on Thursday evening at Kensington Palace, aged 92, surrounded by her family.

Her cause of death was not given, but she was understood to have been in poor health for some time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Duchess, born Katharine Worsley at Hovingham Hall in the Howardian Hills in 1933, married her husband Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, at York Minster in 1961.

She maintained strong links to the region, and was given the Freedom of the City of York in 1989.

But she will be perhaps most fondly remembered by hundreds of children as “Mrs Kent” after stepping back from her royal duties to teach music at Wansbeck Primary School in Hull.

For 13 years she spread her love of music at the school, and eventually set up her own charity, Future Talent, to provide instruments to those from low-income backgrounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The duchess said: “I love those children, I loved being there and I love East Hull. I wouldn’t have stayed there for 13 years if I hadn’t.”

She also taught part-time in a school attended by children who lived in Grenfell Tower and in 2018 attended a memorial service at the base of the high-rise building to mark the first anniversary of the fire which claimed 72 lives.

Union flags were lowered to half-mast at Buckingham Palace and at royal residences around the country where the monarch is not in residence as a mark of respect.

A formal framed notice announcing the duchess’s death was placed on the railings of the Palace shortly after midday on Friday, and the King has approved a period of Royal Mourning until and including the day of the duchess’s funeral, which is expected to be held in a week’s time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Prince and Princess of Wales released a tribute which read: “The duchess worked tirelessly to help others and supported many causes, including through her love of music.

“She will be a much missed member of the family.”

The Duchess, who converted to Roman Catholicism in 1994, was remembered by Stephen Cottrell, Archbishop of York.

He said: “Katharine was an advocate for children and young people's welfare throughout her life. She taught and encouraged generations of young musicians. Millions will remember her comfort and kindness exemplified in her embrace of Jana Novotna in the final at Wimbledon whose Patron she was for many years

“She was held in high esteem by all who met her and knew her.”