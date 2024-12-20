Triple Christmas miracle for Yorkshire baker who beat cancer, got pregnant and won the lottery
Lauren Tomlinson, 33, was told by doctors she might struggle to conceive after a series of cancer operations but is four months pregnant.
Now she has won the £836,114 prize, which she has promised to split her winnings with mum Andrea, who has also battled cancer, and dad Darren, who suffered a stroke earlier this year.
This means both Lauren and her mum each take home £418,057.
The 33-year-old she plans to expand her cake baking business, which she runs with her mum in a cabin in the back garden of her semi in Rotherham.
Lauren, who is four months pregnant, said: "I'm absolutely gobsmacked, this is beyond words. It is life-changing.
"I have absolutely unreal emotions. This is going to change all our lives forever.
"I've had cancer, my mum's had cancer, and my dad had a massive stroke. But we just get by, as you do. It will monumentally change Christmas."
Lauren won the prize after her postcode was selected to share £17.5m through the People's Postcode Lottery.
She was given the all clear from cancer earlier this year before finding out she was pregnant with her first child.
She has also supported her mum, Andrea, after her own cancer diagnosis, and her dad, Darren, who suffered a "massive stroke".
Lauren, who won two cheques after entering twice, added: "My mum and I are absolutely best friends and do everything together.
"We work together and live together. We go out shopping in the day and drinking at night. She's my bestie.
"I'll give my mum and dad one and I'll keep one. It'll be a straight-up split."
Lauren, who runs Tomo's Cakes with her mum from a converted shipping container in her garden, can spend up to 18 hours a day baking.
But she now has plans to open a shop in her her home town.
She said she had built the business so she could be at home with her parents and "try to heal" after losing her brother five years ago.
She added: We're so busy with the cakes. We had four yesterday and five booked in for today. But I will carry on doing them.
"I can buy a shop now, that's 100-per-cent on the cards."
Lauren and partner Brandon Banks, 24, discovered she was expecting a baby despite doctors saying she might struggle to conceive after a series of cancer operations.
She added: "I had my third operation this year and I didn't even know if I could have kids. The doctors said I would have difficulty and, if I did get pregnant, I might not keep it. But I'm four months gone.
"My mum was diagnosed with kidney cancer and had it removed. She's been given the all-clear.
"Three weeks after that my dad had a massive stroke, but he's very slowly getting better."
Lauren plans to go on holiday once the baby arrives, adding: "I want to go to Thailand and Jamaica. I've always wanted to go to Jamaicia, I love Bob Marley.
"But we'll wait until after the baby is born."
Three of her neighbours also landed £418,057 each, while 557 people living in the wider S65 3 postcode also landed prizes ranging from £24,266 to £97,064.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.