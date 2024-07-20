True Crime: Why people are ‘addicted’ to discovering the workings of a real serial killer

“It’s scarier talking on stage about true crime than it is working face to face with a serial killer,” said Linda Sage, a sought after criminal psychologist who splits her time between prison cells and presenting live events where she shares insights into the minds of UK’s most notorious criminals.

Leeds-based Linda has worked for 40 years in top category prisons with the likes of Myra Hindley, The Krays, Dennis Nilson and Peter Sutcliffe.

She never imagined that her day job would lead to her selling out true crime talks across the world.

“Criminals don’t look any different. They all have everyday lives. It’s what goes on inside.People are intrigued because on the outside they look like you and me,” she said. “They don’t grow horns.”

This is why she thinks people love watching and listening to true crime investigations.

For true crime fans, it’s escapism. For Linda, it's a reality so close to home that she steers clear from any unnecessary drama. She doesn’t even own a TV.

Linda was a naive student when she started working in prisons.

“Back then we could take in a packet of cigarettes, a pen and a chocolate bar,” she added.

After starting her career at high security Victorian prisons down south, Linda said she could never show that she was scared.

“You can’t let them see any weakness,” she said. “Even simply letting your guard down and sharing where you live or the type of car you drive can be dangerous.”

After years analysing and assessing the minds of criminals, Linda decided to write a book to help others in law enforcement.

Linda said that to be classed a serial killer, someone has to have murdered more than two people in different locations.

She helps police, probation and legal teams by assessing criminals.

“There has to be something in it for them,” she said.

She doesn’t work as much in prisons anymore because she spends most of her time these days giving talks and writing.

She added: “For me it’s about educating people.”

Her life has definitely changed from spending her working days in the confines of an antiquated cell with some of the UK’s most notorious criminals.

Now she has had opportunities to share her knowledge which have taken her onboard a cruise journeying through the open waters - a far cry from the confinement of prison walls.

“I was surprised to have been asked to audition to give true crime talks on cruises,” said Linda.

Despite it being outside of her comfort zone, she got the gig. Now Linda is regularly setting sail to deliver talks to packed out audiences on board.

“I’d say these talks are more nerve wracking than working in prisons,” she added. “I knew what I was doing in my job but public speaking was something new.”

Linda has also been hosting her own true crime events across Yorkshire.

“Every event is busy - people all over are wanting to come but there’s only so many you can do,” said Linda.

The 68-year-old has a strong following in the USA which has prompted her to start putting on online events to serve her UK and global audience.