Tudor Festival at Bolton Castle: Best pictures from the event on Saturday in Yorkshire

By Daniel Sheridan

Reporter

Published 17th Aug 2024, 15:23 BST
A Tudor Festival is taking place at Bolton Castle in North Yorkshire this weekend.

Visitors will be able to train as a soldier “so you would be able to defend the castle”, experience the sights and sounds of a busy Tudor kitchen responsible for feeding the garrison and see the work of the tradespeople who kept the castle running day in day out.

The Yorkshire Post photographer Simon Hulme visited the castle to capture the best of the action:

Tudor Festival at Bolton Castle, Nr Leyburn. Archers Liam Dobson and Richard Thirlwall. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 17th August 2024

1. Tudor Festival at Bolton Castle, Nr Leyburn

Tudor Festival at Bolton Castle, Nr Leyburn. Archers Liam Dobson and Richard Thirlwall.

Tudor Festival at Bolton Castle, Nr Leyburn. Archers Liam Dobson and Richard Thirlwall. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 17th August 2024

2. Tudor Festival at Bolton Castle, Nr Leyburn

Tudor Festival at Bolton Castle, Nr Leyburn. Archers Liam Dobson and Richard Thirlwall.

Tudor Festival at Bolton Castle, Nr Leyburn. Archers Liam Dobson and Richard Thirlwall. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 17th August 2024

3. Tudor Festival at Bolton Castle, Nr Leyburn

Tudor Festival at Bolton Castle, Nr Leyburn. Archers Liam Dobson and Richard Thirlwall.

Tudor Festival at Bolton Castle, Nr Leyburn. Archers Liam Dobson (right) and Richard Thirlwall. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 17th August 2024

4. Tudor Festival at Bolton Castle, Nr Leyburn

Tudor Festival at Bolton Castle, Nr Leyburn. Archers Liam Dobson (right) and Richard Thirlwall.

