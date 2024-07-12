Turbine blade workers balloted over strike action at Siemens Gamesa factory in Hull

A union is threatening a walk out over pay at Hull’s huge turbine blade factory whose owners are “hugely profitable”.

Around 300 workers, who construct 108 metre-long wind blades by hand at the Siemens Gamesa factory, are being balloted for strike action over a 4.5 per cent pay offer plus an “opaque” incentive scheme.

The workers are being balloted for strike action until July 24, with strikes set to be scheduled shortly after.

Industrial action would cause significant disruption to the construction of the East Anglia 3 and Moray West offshore windfarms, the trade union Unite said.

Since 2018, the union says wages at the factory at Alexandra Dock on the banks of the Humber have dropped by 11.9 per cent in real terms.

This is due to below RPI inflation pay rises and the suppression of wages through a performance- related bonus scheme, it said.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Siemens is a colossally profitable company, yet wages at its Hull factory have fallen in real terms year on year.

“The company is using the bonus scheme to suppress wages and the workforce have had enough.”

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, which owns the factory, made £394 million in profits over the last five years and paid out two dividends worth £226 million during the same period, Unite said.

The company is ultimately owned by Siemens Energy AG which made pre-tax profits of more than €8.5 billion in 2023.

Siemens Energy said: “We are in ongoing negotiations with Unite and are therefore surprised by the timing of this communication.