Two dead after crashing into tree in Yorkshire cemetery in early hours of the morning
West Yorkshire Police said Marcus Ball and Zoe Simpson died after the silver Volskwagen Polo they were in crash with a tree inside the grounds of Scholemoor Cemetery off Birks Fold in Bradford.
The incident happened shortly before 5am on Thursday (Dec 5), the force said.
Marcus’ family issued a tribute to him, saying: “The most lovely caring man, who lit up the room when he walked in.”
Both Marcus’ and Zoe’s family have asked for privacy at this sad time.
A statement from West Yorkshire Police said: “The Major Collision Enquiry Team is continuing to investigate the collision and is appealing for anyone who may have seen what happened, or who saw the vehicle in the area immediately prior to it.
“Anyone who can assist with this investigation can contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team by calling 101, or using the Live Chat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat.”
Anyone passing on information is asked to use the incident reference number 13240660888.