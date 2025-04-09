Two well-known Yorkshire hotels in same family’s ownership for many decades have gone into liquidation

Two well-known Yorkshire hotels, which have been in the same family’s ownership for many decades, have gone into liquidation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Grade II listed Lairgate in Beverley, which was owned by the Riggs family for over 25 years, has been put up for sale with a guide price of £500,000 after closing on February 1.

The Riggs family also own The Bell Spa and Hotel in Driffield which they have also liquidated and is also up for auction. The Bell closed on February 13.

They had run that for almost 50 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Lairgate hotel in Beverley - pic credit BidX1

It comes after the separately-owned iconic seafront Expanse Hotel in Bridlington closed its doors at the beginning of the year.

The Expanse, which was built in 1937 by Edmond Cooper Briggs and has been run by four generations of the family, said the closure was the result of “difficult trading conditions”.

It has renewed concerns of tough trading conditions for hoteliers in Yorkshire, with closures impacting on the vitality of town centres.

The Lairgate in Beverley has 30 en-suite guest bedrooms with function space and bar/lounge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bell & Spa hotel in the Market Place, Driffield, includes 22 guest bedrooms all with ensuites, various function suites, restaurant and bar Pic credit BidX1

BidX1 UK who are handling both the sale of the Lairgate and the sale of The Bell – which has a guide price of £400,000 - say it is perfect for events and hospitality.

However, the hotel could be developed subject to the necessary consent. The site also has a car park.

Oliver Childs, managing director of BidX1 UK, said: “The Lairgate has been in the same family ownership for over 25 years but is now offered with vacant possession for auction later this month.

"This is an opportunity for buyers to update the hotel to appeal to a wider range of customers or possibly look to develop the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Beverley is a beautiful and historic market town which benefits from many visitors.

"It will be of interest to business operators and developers who may look to add value by modernising and refurbishing the property.”