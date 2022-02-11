The ''extremely rare'' birds were released in Dorset as part of a scheme by the Forestry England that aims to release up to 60 birds over a five-year period.

Police recovered the birds in late January after "multi-agency operations".

A spokesperson for Dorset Police said: "Sadly, two of the Sea Eagle England Isle of Wight reintroduced white-tailed eagles have recently been recovered dead on multi-agency operations in the south of England, including one in Dorset in late January.

"An investigation is underway to ascertain the causes' of death of both birds, who are undergoing post-mortem and toxicological examination."

The spokesperson said the birds are "extremely rare" as they asked people to "be vigilant" and report any information they have about their deaths.