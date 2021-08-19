Two women take on epic Saltaire to Skye cycle challenge for Alzheimer's Society

Maggie Hookes and Bridget Alexander are cycling from Saltaire to Skye in Scotland to raise money for Alzheimer's Society.

Maggie Hookes, 27, and Bridget Alexander, 27, are travelling from their hometown of Saltaire, in Bradford, to the Isle of Skye in Scotland.

The duo are taking on the approximately 400-mile journey to raise money for Alzheimer's Society.

Both Maggie and Bridget, a former University of Leeds student, have sadly lost grandparents to the disease, with Maggie losing her granny Mary in January 2018.

Shortly afterwards, in November 2019, her mum was also diagnosed with early on set dementia.

The pair are now on day five of their fundraising challenge and have reached Scotland.

Maggie said: "It's been really emotional the amount of support we have already received and truly heartwarming.

"We're both doing well. We’ve covered over 200 miles so far and we’re following cycle route seven up towards Androssan.

"We’re carrying all our kit with us and camping each night so we’re pretty self sufficient but enjoying a pint or two in a local pub along the way.

"We have met some wonderful people and have an amazing support team cheering us on so morale is high and we feel like we’re creeping closer to our target each push of the pedal.

"We are so grateful to be able to raise money for such an important charity that’s so close to our hearts."

Maggie and Bridget have already exceeded their original target of £1,000 and are now aiming to raise £2,000 for Alzheimer's Society.