Kevin Cabra Netherton, 30, wants to assist with visa applications and transport for the Homes for Ukraine scheme at the border with a view to matching refugees with his brother and friends who are volunteering their rooms.

Mr Cabra Netherton is the owner of GOAT Roadtrip, a travel firm which specialises in organising transport.

He is hoping his presence on the border will help refugees struggling with visa applications for the scheme, which opened yesterday.

The first wave of the scheme will see up to 5500 Ukrainians arrive in the UK as early as next week, all of whom will have a named sponsor.

Mr Cabra Netherton is hoping to take refugees whose visa are approved to rail stations in his campervan, before issuing them with tickets.

Speaking on his journey yesterday, he said: “We can either hang about waiting for the Government to come up with some long, laborious system, or we can just go over there and take things in our own hands.

“I’m in a camper-van so I can be self-sufficient while I’m over there and not be a burden on the infrastructure.

“I want to identify Ukrainians who want to come on the scheme and we’re able to issue train tickets.”

Mr Cabra Netherton already faced an early setback on his journey after having to swap ferries, being originally booked on a P&O service which didn’t depart following Thursday’s announcement of all 800 of its crew being made redundant.