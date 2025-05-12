Ukraine war: Family who moved to York thank the city for welcome ahead of national day

A Ukrainian woman who left her life behind to seek sanctuary in York after war broke out has shared her gratitude for her welcome after her home was destroyed.

Refugees living in the city will come together this week for Vyshyvanka Day, a celebration of Ukrainian culture.

It comes three years after hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian refugees fled their homes to seek safety across Europe.

Over 350,000 visas were granted to Ukrainians by the Government, but many who hoped to return to their country following the Russian invasion have found they have been unable to do so.

Alex, Nadia, Dana and Olena have made York their home after fleeing from Ukraine

Charities and organisations including City of Sanctuary have stepped in to support those for whom a planned few months away from home has turned into years.

For York-based Olena, the decision to leave her town in the Kherson region of Ukraine was difficult. She worked as a project manager and engineer at a hydroelectric power station

In 2023 the power station where two generations of the family had worked and which was the mainstay of their home town had also been destroyed.

She said: “There were tanks and soldiers in our city. There was a curfew, and different restrictions. It was not safe.

“We absolutely expected that we would be able to return home.

“Our home is destroyed, our jobs destroyed, our territory occupied.

“We hope that there will be peace soon. We want peace in our country, we pray for the future.

"We really appreciate the support of the British people. Now we are in a safe condition.”

Olena has found work as a supply teaching assistant, working mainly with nursery and primary school children, but hopes to find work more closely aligned with her qualifications and experience.

Her daughter Dana took her A-levels at York College, and is now studying Philosophy, Politics and Economics at the University of York.

Olena’s parents Alex and Nadia also came to York under the scheme. The pensioners do voluntary work in York – Alex with St Leonard’s Hospice, Nadiia with a local youth club. Both take regular English classes to try to improve their English.

The family found accomodation with the help of charities York City of Sanctuary and Restore York.

Alex said: “We are together – that is very good. With the support of the British people, and the government, we are more secure.

“The news is really upsetting us.”

“Every time you open the newspaper it is more destruction, more killing. Even after three years.”

For the third year in a row, the family will be celebrating Vyshyvanka Day at Merchant Taylors Hall in York.