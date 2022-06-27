Ukrainian families and their hosts enjoy gathering as Pocklington Rugby Club hosts more than 80 people

Ukrainian families and their hosts at Pocklington Rugby Club on Sunday.

More than 80 people currently living in local towns and villages met up for the afternoon for an event organised by the Pocklington Rugby In The Community charity.

They could enjoy a beer, tea and a mountain of cakes provided by volunteer bakers and local organisations and businesses, while outside on the pitch East Riding Council’s Active Towns team put on games and activities for the dozens of children.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The driving force for the event was Claire Rhodes, wife of rugby club president Paul, who is hosting a family at Arglam.

She teamed up with Julia Hempel, a Holme-on-Spalding Moor resident for several years but originally from Ukraine, and Darren Young, who runs the Pocklington Area Ukrainian Guest Support Group’s Facebook page.

Their efforts brought together Ukrainian families from Wilberfoss, Kexby, Bishop Wilton, Meltonby, Millington, Kilnwick Percy, Pocklington, Everingham, Market Weighton, Ellerton, Market Weighton, Holme-on-Spalding Moor, Bubwith and Beverley.

The event allowed them to briefly put their recent tragedies and turmoil in the background and enjoy the afternoon.

Claire said: “It’s been absolutely fantastic.

“I was really keen to bring everyone together and we’ve had such great support to make it happen.”

Julia and her helpers were also handing out rosettes made from yellow and blue ribbon – her group has already made over a thousand pounds for the ‘Rosettes for Ukraine’ charity as local people have given a donation in return for their rosette.