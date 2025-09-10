Police are investigating the ‘unexplained’ death of a man after a body was found at allotments in Yorkshire.

Cleveland Police were called to Town Farm Allotments in the Cargo Fleet Lane area of Middlesbrough on Tuesday (Sep 9).

Detectives are conducting enquiries in the area to try and find out more information about the death of the man, and are also appealing to the public for help.

A statement from Cleveland Police said: “Enquiries are in their very early stages and the man’s death is currently being treated as unexplained.

“Police are conducting enquiries in the area, and we would encourage anyone with information to speak to them.”