'Unexplained' death after man's body found at allotments in Middlesbrough
Cleveland Police were called to Town Farm Allotments in the Cargo Fleet Lane area of Middlesbrough on Tuesday (Sep 9).
Detectives are conducting enquiries in the area to try and find out more information about the death of the man, and are also appealing to the public for help.
A statement from Cleveland Police said: “Enquiries are in their very early stages and the man’s death is currently being treated as unexplained.
“Police are conducting enquiries in the area, and we would encourage anyone with information to speak to them.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 172626. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.