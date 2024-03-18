UPDATE: Disappointment as Red Arrows cancel plans to pass over Yorkshire at the last minute
The planes were due to set off from RAF Coningsby at 9.23am this morning (Mar 18) and pass along the Yorkshire coast between 9.40am and 9.45am.
The planned route was as follows:
9.23am RAF Waddington
9.30am SW of Gilberdyke, York
9.32am NW of Elvington, York
9.36am W of Ampleforth
9.41am NW of Easington
9.45am W of Filey
9.48am S of Wetwang
10am RAF Coningsby
However, shortly before 9.15am, the Red Arrows issued a statement saying: “You may have seen details, given by some outlets online, about a low-level transit by the Red Arrows across parts of Yorkshire and Lincolnshire this morning. This flight is not taking place due to a change in training priorities and sorties today.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.