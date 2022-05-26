Urgent police appeal to find Yorkshire woman who has been missing for a week

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for the public's help in finding Rachel Clare Atkinson, 54, of Fetter Lane in York.

She was last seen at her home on May 19 and was reported missing on May 24. Officers' attempts to locate her have raised fears for her welfare, police said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They believe she left home without her medication, mobile phone or bank card.

Rachel Clare Atkinson has been missing for a week

A statement from North Yorkshire Police said: "As part of our ongoing enquiries to locate her, we are carrying out house and neighbourhood searches, trawling CCTV, checking with hospitals and with trains, buses and taxi companies for any signs of Rachel.

"It is understood that she usually travels by train. British Transport Police is providing support.

"To assist the missing person investigation, we are also appealing to the public for any possible sightings during the past seven days or any information that could help us to find Rachel."