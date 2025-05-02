Urgent search for three missing teenagers from Yorkshire believed to be together
South Yorkshire Police officers are asking for help to find missing Savannah, Libby and Thomas from Barnsley.
Savannah and Libby, 17, and Thomas, 14, were last seen on Tuesday April 29 in the Worsbrough Common area.
It is believed they have travelled together to London, Nottingham and Leeds and could now be in Wakefield.
Savannah is described as white, 5ft 7ins tall with very long, red hair and is of a slim build. She has several piercings.
Libby is described as white, 5ft 2ins tall with shoulder length blonde hair, green eyes and is of a slim build. She also has several piercings.
Thomas is described as white, 5ft 3ins tall with short, dark brown hair with a long fringe, green eyes and is of a slim build. He is believed to be wearing a navy blue tracksuit and black trainers.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Savannah’s, Libby’s and Thomas’ welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen them.
“Have you seen them? Do you know where they might be?
If you can help, you can pass information to police through our online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 668 of 29 April 2025 when you get in touch.”
