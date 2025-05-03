VE Day 80: Yorkshire's wartime memories of a celebration in history

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Author and historian Pat Lazenby, aged just eight in May 1945, can remember a skipping competition in Dore to mark celebrations for the end of the war in Europe.

A local butcher paid for all the Sheffield village children to go to the cinema, she recalls. There was tea in the ballroom afterwards, and a Punch and Judy show.

In Scarborough there was a full Royal band playing, records outline, which happened to be stationed at the castle nearby and so teams joined celebrations at the town hall.

Historian Pat Lazenby who lives in Pool in Wharfedale with photographs of her as a child celebrating VE Day In Dore near Sheffield in 1945. Photograph by Tony Johnson.

And Norman Newlove, who fled the bombings of Hull as a small boy, and who found a certain sanctity in the farmlands of Lincolnshire. His memories are of soldiers with flares, stopping at every hospital bed on his ward.

This week, celebrations across Yorkshire are to mark this 80th anniversary of VE Day in a mirror image of what once was.

“This is part of our legacy, our history and our story,” said Tom Fox as president of the Royal British Legion (RBL) in Scarborough.

“There’s a lot of people from across the nation who went to war to give us the freedoms we know now.”

In coming days, there is to be a series of celebrations as the bunting is strung once more. A street party in Guiseley, an afternoon tea in Tickhill near Doncaster.

In Pool in Wharfedale near Otley, where village historian Mrs Lazenby now lives, she lays out a series of old photographs.

There’s Caley Hall, lit up for peace celebrations in 1945. The hall is lost now, long demolished, but was home to Colman’s Mustard makers in the war.

For too long, she said, the countryside had been shrouded in darkness. Suddenly, with VE Day, they could celebrate once more.

This was a typical Yorkshire village in war. The old school house, suddenly filled to the brim with city children as the big houses brought in refugees.

Drills in the car park of The White Hart pub, and firing practice opposite the school.

The King and Queen even paid a visit, spending the night in Royal carriages on the train line. They were inspecting a Bailey bridge, to cross the river.

The pictures are hazy now in places, the details scarce sometimes. There’s Wharfe Crescent for VJ Day, with rows of smiling women and children gathered around a trestle table.

VJ Day celebrations in Pool in Wharfedale. Image submitted by Pat Lazenby.

Pool had its own ‘victory queen’, Joyce Butterill, who was crowned for Thanksgiving Week. A letter remains, written to troops still abroad by the Methodist minister.

“The year 1945 has been a momentous year; it will go down in history as Victory Year”, he wrote. It gives a hint, though, that for many this wasn’t the end.

“But along with all its triumphs it has had its tasks, disappointments and frustrations for most of us,” he added, “but perhaps most of all for you, who will have hoped that by Xmas 1945 you would be at home regaining the place you left.”

And on the village’s website, there is a roll of honour. Mrs Lazenby, when old papers were discovered in a loft, found they lined the service records of the village’s men.

“There’s stories of officers who didn’t come home until years afterwards, with people not knowing they were prisoners,” she said.

1945 Caley Hall - The hall was lit up in lights to mark victory, after years of blackouts in the countryside

There are fewer survivors of war now, as serving soldiers, to remember those days.

Hull’s Norman Newlove was just seven years old when the war broke out. His memories of that time are happier ones, evacuated to the countryside to escape the blitz.

There was a ferry ride, and standing in a village hall in Sutterton, Lincolnshire, waiting to be chosen by a family. He was picked for a farm. Suddenly there was plenty to eat.

“It was an adventure,” he said. “We were young. We had a bag, with bits of food and a toothbrush and toothpaste.

“I didn’t realise until after, when we got to the farm, that I’d get to have tea. I said ‘I can’t have any, I have to finish everything in my rucksack first’.

“I liked it on the farm,” he added. “I brought the cows in, fed the chickens. We could stay off school - no teacher was bothered, if they knew we were helping the war effort.”

Mr Newlove’s memories of the time are from the eyes of a child. Hitching a lift on a milk wagon, and looking up at the planes above to see if it was a Wellington or a Halifax. Of the soldiers he would find in the hedges sometimes, and the signs saying ‘Dig for Britain’. Marmite sandwiches at lunchtime and the half-labels on a tin of Ovaltine to save paper.

His mother stayed home in Hull, with his one-year-old baby brother, he said. She was bombed out several times, eventually sent to a derelict farm in Halsham, near Withernsea.

His father was stationed in North Africa. His brother, Ronald, was in the D-Day landings, arriving behind enemy lines by glider the night before to secure the bridges. The pair were actually reunited, by chance, when they discovered they were in neighbouring camps in Vienna later in the war. It was “just luck”, said Mr Newlove.

But by the time he returned home to Hull, in 1945, he had been gone for half of his childhood. And then suddenly the doctors found he had TB in his bones. For the next three years he was in and out of hospital, sent to Kirkbymoorside for open air treatment.

On VE Day, May 8, 1945, he can recall lying in his hospital bed on the ward.

“I remember the soldiers coming up the drive,” he said. “There was a row of open huts, for the wounded soldiers. They had flares, I remember that. They came round to all of us to say ‘the war is over’. We even had Wilfred Pickles from the radio come to pay us a visit.”

This was a moment in history, with repercussions around the world. To a boy in a hospital bed, it “wasn’t spectacular”.

“That was our answer to the end of our war,” he said. “It wasn’t really over, just in Europe.”

But there was something that made it special. Not long after, the ward sister brought over a photograph of a new patient in the neighbouring ward.

“’There’s a nice young lady here, if you get yourself up and better you can go and see her’,” she had told him.

“So I got myself better, and of course I married her,” he said. “Edna Morley. She was evacuated from Scunthorpe, you see, with TB in her spine. We had some happy times.”

Today is Mr Newlove’s 93rd birthday. He lost Edna some years ago. For VE Day, he has been invited back to Gosberton to share his memories.

“I was told I was helping with the war effort,” he said of his years working the soil. “I suppose I was. We didn’t grumble, we just got on with it.”

And back in Pool-in-Wharfedale, Mrs Lazenby has her own memories of the end of the war. Her father, in the volunteer reserves, had been among the first to be called up.

She can remember his return. He missed VE Day, as many of the troops did, sailing by boat. The family had strung Christmas lights in the shape of a ‘V’ for victory.

“He was late arriving back home,” she said. “All the celebrations had finished. My mum went down to the station, but she came home, all upset.

“It was probably weeks later, that he came in the door. Little me, then about eight, looked up at them hugging and felt jealous - I remember that.

“Then he lifted me up in his arms and all was forgotten.”

Such treasured memories are becoming fewer and farther between. Mr Fox, in Scarborough, said that just a few short years ago there might have been a “battery of wheelchairs” with many of the veterans lined up for the anniversary celebrations.

In 1945, he outlined, the celebrations were at the Town Hall Gardens. The Royal Marine band, which happened to be stationed at Scarborough Castle, had lent a certain gravitas.

“Scarborough was entertained nobly,” he said.

Old photographs from town and village archives show groups of people sitting at trestle tables or in groups, smiling for the camera in their best frocks.

“People knew the war was coming to an end, they started to make the bunting well in advance,” said Mr Fox. “It wasn’t entirely spontaneous.

“They started baking and making, hoarding bits of flour and goods. There was a great lot of camaraderie and sharing. Now we are, in many ways, mirroring it.”

This year, there are two main commemorative events. In Scarborough’s Garden of Remembrance, on Thursday May 8 at 11am, there is to be a special service.

Children and cadets are to take part, with a parade of standards and a town crier’s call. Then a reading of Churchill’s speech before the laying of the wreaths and the Sunset Ceremony. Rather than a piper playing Reveille, a bell is to mark the start of a two minute’s silence.

Next Saturday, there is also a night of music and song, with promise of recipes from the war to be recreated by the WI, and stories of Scarborough’s war.

To Mr Fox, it is important to mark this occasion to honour those who laid down their lives.