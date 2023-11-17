Veganuary, Linda Marlowe and a folk traditions archive: The Yorkshire Post features highlights this week
We explored how Gaddings Dam, in Calderdale, has become a special place for wild swimmers. The reservoir, which is obscured in the moors at 780 feet above sea level, features in a new documentary.
We also spoke to a West Yorkshire children's doctor who is working to tackle health inequalities and improve outcomes for patients with spina bifida.
We spoke to the Yorkshire founders of Veganuary as a new documentary is released to mark ten years of the movement being started.
On the topic of film, a screening of The Lossen as part of Yorkshire Festival Story is encouraging people to fulfil their life’s dreams. We heard from the film's creator and actress star Linda Marlowe.
The organisers of the UK Jewish Film Festival told us about events taking place in Leeds and reflected on being 'engulfed' by anti-semitism in recent weeks.
We also told how the Henry Moore Institute in Leeds will be closing its doors temporarily to undergo an exciting refurbishment, the first major renovation in its 30-year history.
And we reported on how an archive of folk traditions is being saved for posterity.
