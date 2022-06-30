Versa-tile East Yorkshire villagers create mural to celebrate Platinum Jubilee

Gerry and Lyn Grant are pictured with Anthony Dew at the Platinum Jubilee mural in Fangfoss. photo submitted

Villagers from Fangfoss, Spittal and Bolton recently came together to see the unveiling of a community mural made of individual ceramic tiles to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The finished mural encompasses a wide range of topics –a steam train with memories of the railway that ran through Fangfoss, businesses in the villages, farming, and even the area’s flora and fauna.

64 tiles each measuring 12cm square were made with a large central one depicting the Platinum Jubilee emblem.

Gerry and Lyn Grant at Fangfoss Pottery work on the tiles. Photo submitted

Some of the tiles, which have been mounted on a notice board made by Anthony Dew, were made by the community and all have been signed so that they will be able to be identified in the future.