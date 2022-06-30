Versa-tile East Yorkshire villagers create mural to celebrate Platinum Jubilee

Villagers from Fangfoss, Spittal and Bolton recently came together to see the unveiling of a community mural made of individual ceramic tiles to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
The finished mural encompasses a wide range of topics –a steam train with memories of the railway that ran through Fangfoss, businesses in the villages, farming, and even the area’s flora and fauna.
64 tiles each measuring 12cm square were made with a large central one depicting the Platinum Jubilee emblem.
Some of the tiles, which have been mounted on a notice board made by Anthony Dew, were made by the community and all have been signed so that they will be able to be identified in the future.
Gerry Grant, who co-ordinated the project from Fangfoss pottery, said: “I am so pleased to see so much creative talent in our parish. We deliberately kept the topic wide and people really got their thinking caps on to create a tile featuring something that they thought ‘made our village’. I would like to thank the Northern Potters Association for the financial support on this project.”