Veteran who won £5,000 on lottery to give some of his winnings back to charity

Jerry Anderson, who served in the Royal Navy for more than 30 years, was shocked to find out he had won £5,000 on the Veterans' Lottery just months after signing up.

The 70-year-old said it was a "pleasant surprise" to pick up the winners cheque, but has said he will give some of the money back so the charity can continue to support his fellow veterans.

Mr Anderson, of Harrogate, said he will buy two electric bikes with his winnings, so he can enjoy his stunning North Yorkshire surroundings more easily.

Jerry in 1968

"Now I’m getting on a bit and I’m 70 with dodgy knees, we’re going to buy two electric bikes,” he said. “But I’m also going to donate some back – I want to help veterans a bit more.

"I only signed up to it last summer. I signed up because I wanted to contribute, I didn’t really expect I was going to win."

After starting his career in the Navy aged 16 in 1968, Mr Anderson understands the importance of supporting veterans after they leave the Armed Forces.

He added: "I’ve got some empathy with veterans as I was medically discharged myself."