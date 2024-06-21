A previous Day Fever UK event with Jonny Owen and Vicky McClure. Picture: Kayleigh Jay Photography.

One recent venture that the Bafta-winning actress is less known for but is still just as instrumental in is Day Fever UK – a daytime night club that is selling out across the length and breadth of the country.

Along with her husband Jonny Owen, Reverend and the Makers frontman Jon McClure and their friends Chris McClure and Jim O’Hara, they have a simple, novel concept that has garnered rave reviews.

As modest as ever, Vicky downplays her part in the popular venture. “I’m like the Bez of the group – I pop up, have a good old dance and leave the guys to all the logistics,” she laughs.

Jonny Owen and Vicky McClure at a Day Fever event in Liverpool. Picture: Kayleigh Jay Photography.

Along with the Happy Mondays, the playlist features music from 1970-2000 and is typically aimed at the over 30s who are keen for a nostalgic stroll down memory lane whilst having a boogie and surrounded with like-minded revellers.

Initially starting in December 2023, the first Day Fever was held in Sheffield but has since expanded rapidly throughout the UK and it’s now in 15 different cities each month. Leeds has been a mainstay of Day Fever and tomorrow (2-7pm) it will be at the O2 Academy (previously Project Warehouse) due to demand but it will also be Vicky’s first trip to Day Fever Leeds.

“I’m really looking forward to it. I’m on a bit of a mission to get to the cities that I haven’t been to. I haven’t been to Bristol, Birmingham or Leeds,” McClure admits.

“What I love about Day Fever is you get a burst of the city in one room. Each city has its own unique charm and love of music in certain ways and bands that may have come from there and you can really feel the energy of what that city is,” McClure adds.

Day Fever prides itself on having a truly inclusive ethos and atmosphere and at only £10 per ticket is financially accessible. It’s clear to see that partygoers have a great time with the comments on social media posts.

One such comment really took McClure aback. “It’s really humbling reading all the comments and kind words from people who come along, but this one really resonated: ‘We love dancing with you, I feel that these events are healing something in all of us’. How lovely is that?” Vicky beams with pride.

“You have people who are facing really tough times, whether that’s to do with family, health, money, the world we live in, whatever it may be- it can be very consuming. I feel we are all tapping into something where we can just let go for a bit and forget about it, enjoy themselves and feel like they are young again,” McClure admits.

McClure shot to fame as Lol in Shane Meadows’ 2006 film This Is England as well as its three follow-up television outings.

Her latest TV venture Insomnia has been receiving rave reviews after it debuted on Paramount+ last month.

Based on Sarah Pinborough’s 2022 novel of the same name, the six-part thriller sees McClure cast in the lead role as Emma Averill and teaming up with her Line of Duty co-star Leanne Best who plays Emma’s sister Phoebe.

The show, which can be streamed online through Amazon’s Paramount+ player, follows Vicky’s character who inexplicably stops being able to sleep and goes on a search to reveal the secrets of a painful past before her insomnia tips her over the edge - a similar fate in which Averill’s mother experienced the night of her 40th birthday, too.

“I absolutely loved it,” McClure reveals. “Insomnia was one of those jobs that came out of nowhere, I wasn’t due to doing much work towards the end of last year as I haven’t stopped for years. When that came through, I just couldn’t say no,” says McClure.

“The script was incredible, the people are fantastic. It was a really collaborative project with everyone getting involved in lots of different ways. It looks really unique in terms of its style. Honest to God, it was just a joy and some really special moments getting it out.”

In June 2023 McClure was named in the King’s Birthday honours and received an MBE for drama and charity which was “surreal” and “an incredible honour” for her.

McClure founded the Our Dementia Choir in 2019 after her late grandmother Iris was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and sought comfort through music. It is now a registered charity and helps to support people living with dementia and their carers through the power and love of music.

The choir have played at the O2, Cavern Club and even Vicky and husband Jonny’s wedding last year in Nottingham and have several events planned for the future both locally and nationally.

“If I look at my background and others who have come from working class backgrounds and people who don’t always get a chance or an opportunity, I’m always reminding myself that I feel that I’ve lived one of the luckiest lives ever really,” McClure admits.

“The MBE for me was to shine a very big light on people who are living with dementia or people who are caring for those with dementia. It’s a brilliant opportunity for me to be able to use it to my advantage in terms of trying to break down barriers, gain more support and funding – it really matters.”