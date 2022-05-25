Victims of A64 Fulford Interchange and Lothersdale motorbike fatal collisions are named as inquests open

Michael Anthony Slater, 52, was the biker killed when his Yamaha motorcycle struck a Ford Fiesta on a moorland road near Lothersdale, near Skipton, on the evening of May 17. He died at the scene. The driver of the car has been spoken to by police but no arrests have been made.

And the driver who died in a collision between a car and a van at the A64/A19 Fulford Interchange near York on March 16 has been named as Romanian national Vasile Siriteanu, 37, who is believed to have lived in Hull. His Hyundai i10 struck a Ford Transit whose driver, a man in his 50s, was not seriously injured during the morning rush hour. The A64 westbound was closed for most of the day while investigations were carried out.

Both inquests will open at Northallerton Coroner's Court on May 31, with full hearings to be held at a later date.